Lane Closure on L & N Drive

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - This morning at 9:00 am, Huntsville Utilities Electric Operations will block one lane of L&N Drive at Drake Avenue. Traffic will still be able to flow in both directions.
The closure is expected to last until 10:30am. Motorists are asked to avoid this area if possible. Motorists traveling through this area are asked to do so with extreme caution as workers will be present.
If possible, travelers are advised to plan an alternate route to minimize any inconvenience.
If alternate routes are not available, be prepared for shifting traffic patterns and possible delays. Huntsville Utilities thanks the community for their patience and cooperation as we continue working to provide the most reliable services possible to our community.
