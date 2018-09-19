HudsonAlpha holds ribbon cutting for Paul Propst Center

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - A new addition to the HudonAlpha campus is now open in Huntsville.
A ribbon cutting ceremony for the Paul Propst Center was held on Wednesday morning.
The new 105,000 square foot facility will house components of HudsonAlpha’s education and research programs. HudsonAlpha leaders say the new building will also be used to foster collaboration between growing biotech companies.
HudsonAlpha Institute for Biotechnology is a nonprofit institute dedicated to developing and applying scientific advances to health, agriculture, learning and commercialization.
“The vision of the institute’s founders is to see discoveries and advancements quickly occur with research and business working together. Today, we celebrate not just the continuation but a strengthening of the culture of collaboration and innovation created 10 years ago,” said Carter Wells, vice president for economic development at HudsonAlpha.
Governor Kay Ivey, Huntsville mayor Tommy Battle, State Senator Arhtur Orr and U.S. Representative Mo Brooks were all in attendance for the event.
“I strongly believe that what you’re doing here is making the world a better place,” Governor Ivey said in her address to the HudsonAlpha staff.
The building is named in honor of the late Paul Propst – the father of Huntsville philanthropist and businessman William “Bill” Self Propst. Various rooms, labs and structures inside the center are named in honor of local foundations and donors of the HudsonAlpha ‘Building for the Future’ campaign.
Several companies have expanded into the Propst Center from their previous spaces in HudsonAlpha’s flagship building, some doubling their previous footprint. The HudsonAlpha associate companies that will be the initial tenants of the Propst Center are Folio Conversant, Microarrays, Alimetrix and iRepertoire.
“We came to HudsonAlpha with just a few people and an idea,” said Marshall Schreeder, Jr., co-founder and CEO of Conversant Bio, now Folio Conversant. “And now we’ve grown to ten times the number of employees and merged with another company. Being on the HudsonAlpha campus not only puts us at the center of innovation and collaboration, but we also have room to grow.”
Copyright 2018 WAFF. All rights reserved.