Fort Payne Police Heading Up Benefit To Aid Officer Struck In The Line Of Duty

FORT PAYNE, AL (WAFF) - Fort Payne Police are teaming up for a fundraiser this weekend for a fellow lawman who was injured during a high speed chase.
Major Tommy Bradford with the Dade County Georgia Sheriff’s Office is recovering after his leg was amputated last month. Fort Payne Police were involved in that chase so now they’re wanting to help out and back the blue. It was early August Fort Payne Police began a chase of a woman who led them all the way to Georgia. It was there Major Tommy Bradford was laying spike strips when he was reportedly struck by the woman on the side of the road.
Now the Rotary Pavillion in Fort Payne will be a center point for a fundraiser this Saturday for Major Bradford. The Wills Town Rats will host a three hour motorcycle ride with Fort Payne Police at $20 a bike. The ride should conclude between five and six and officials are encouraging you to then come out. “You don’t have to have a motorcycle to come. Anybody that wants to come by and participate we will have plenty of food, and drinks, and things, plenty of parking. We encourage anyone to come by and give a donation if they can,” says event organizer Mike Griggs.
The event will conclude Saturday evening with a live concert starting at 6 o’clock.
The suspect in the case, Laura Leeann Wooten, remains jailed in Georgia on numerous charges including felony assault on a police officer, aggravated battery, and felony attempting to elude.
