Fort Payne Police Heading Up Benefit To Aid Officer Struck In The Line Of Duty

Now the Rotary Pavillion in Fort Payne will be a center point for a fundraiser this Saturday for Major Bradford. The Wills Town Rats will host a three hour motorcycle ride with Fort Payne Police at $20 a bike. The ride should conclude between five and six and officials are encouraging you to then come out. “You don’t have to have a motorcycle to come. Anybody that wants to come by and participate we will have plenty of food, and drinks, and things, plenty of parking. We encourage anyone to come by and give a donation if they can,” says event organizer Mike Griggs.