Board To Be Formed To Determine Future Of Paint Rock School

The future of the Paint Rock School building is in limbo for now. The Jackson County Commission on Monday decided to set up a five member historical preservation board to look into the school’s future. Commissioner Tim Guffey says the purpose of the board is to determine the costs the community would incur by taking it over. Guffey says they’re told the community would like to use the gymnasium, the library, and the ballpark. Guffey says neither the county commission nor the school board is able to assist with funding. With that in mind, Guffey says they’ve got some hard questions to answer in deciding to keep it. One concern is just making the power bill. “Not to mention the liability insurance has to be carried and if you keep ball fields and the gymnasium you, somebody is going to have to carry liability insurance because of the lawsuit chance.,” says Guffey.