Where to find deals for National Cheeseburger Day!

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - Today is National Cheeseburger Day and several Tennessee Valley area restaurants are celebrating with discounts and deals that you can get today.
Offers.com did a survey of 1,000 people to see what their favorite burger chain was and the big winner was Five Guys with 25% of the vote. Wendy’s was second at 21%, with McDonald’s in third at 20%.
While Five Guys was the favorite nationwide, the Alabama favorite was actually McDonald’s. Here is a breakdown of the top burger choice for each state in the U.S.
If you are planning on staying home and making your own cheeseburger, it looks like it will be a warm one, but overall we should stay dry. Should be a good afternoon and evening to grill up some patties, just make sure you are hydrating because it will be hot!
In honor of the National holiday I posed the question, what is your go-to cheese to top a cheeseburger?
BurgerFi - Locations nationwide will be offering $1 BurgerFi Cheeseburgers, with the purchase of another BurgerFi Cheeseburger.
Burger King – While there is no specific deal for National Cheeseburger Day, there are several offers/coupons on their
website that you can use to get a burger. Offers here -> https://www.bk.com/offers
IHOP - To celebrate National Cheeseburger Day, previously IHOB, IHOP is giving away a free side of its buttermilk pancakes or limited-time pumpkin spice pancakes with the purchase any IHOP Ultimate Steakburger. The offer is good only from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. at participating restaurants, and also includes an additional side item, such as French fries, onion rings and hash browns.
McDonalds – You can get a “McDouble” for $1 via a deal on the mobile app. This is only available once per day
Red Robin – Get a Gourmet Cheeseburger with Bottomless Steak Fries for just $5 with a purchase of any beverage.
Ruby Tuesday – “So Connected” members will get a coupon for a free burger with the purchase of an entrée to use today and tomorrow. You can sign up on their website and learn more about cheeseburger day at www.rubytuesday.com/CheeseburgerDay2018
SONIC – Cheeseburgers are half-price from 5 p.m. to close every Tuesday. Also, you can get a “carhop classic” with a side of medium tots for only $2.99. That deal is only for a limited time.
Ted’s Montana Grill – Cheeseburgers and fries for only $6! This deal is dine-in only!
Wayback Burgers – If you downloaded the chain’s new “Wayback App” by Sept. 17th you will have gotten a boy-one-get-one free deal for today. You can also earn a free classic burger after making your first in-app purchase
Wendy’s – Wednesday has a deal will last all month, ending Sept. 30th. You can get a free Dave’s Singel with an purchase from an offer on the mobile app. Only one offer per customer per day, but your registration in the app is required.
We hope you enjoy your National Cheeseburger Day!
