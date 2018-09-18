Tom Arnold files police report against 'Apprentice' producer after alleged scuffle

LOS ANGELES (KCAL/KCBS/CNN) – Actor Tom Arnold went to police over a fight he claims he had with Hollywood producer Mark Burnett.
Arnold said the altercation happened ahead of a pre-Emmy event in Los Angeles Sunday night
"The guy genuinely tried to kill me,” Arnold said. “He tried to knock me back down the stairs and tried to choke me out so I lost consciousness.”
Arnold filed a police report against Burnett, famed for producing “Survivor” and “The Apprentice,” which starred now-President Donald Trump.
Arnold said he was able to break away from Burnett after he ripped Burnett’s chain and tore his shirt.
"This is a guy that’s worth hundreds of millions of dollars, Mark Burnett, who just tried to murder me at a party," Arnold said.
He said the two don’t get along because he wants Burnett to release outtakes from “The Apprentice,” which Arnold said show Trump in a bad light because they reveal him expressing bigoted views.
"I know exactly where those tapes are. He could show America right now. He is hurting America,” Arnold said. “He's done this since day one. He's made hundreds of millions of dollars, and so is his wife. They are hurting this country."
Burnett’s wife is actress Roma Downey, who tweeted it was Arnold who started the fight and not her husband. Arnold said that’s not true.
"I don't care what he says. He’s a liar. He’s a filthy liar,” he said. “Look at him. He lies for Donald Trump all the time. His wife’s a filthy liar. They’re liars.”
Arnold later said he would sue Downey for defamation.
His new show, “The Hunt for the Trump Tapes with Tom Arnold,” premieres Tuesday.
Copyright 2018 KCAL, KCBS via CNN. All rights reserved.