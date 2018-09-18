Madison County authorities warn of text scam

MADISON COUNTY, AL (WAFF) - Authorities in Madison County are warning of a scam being sent to citizens through text message.
They say that the scam claims that your debit or credit card has been frozen or disabled and gives you a phone number to call for details, asking for the card number and your PIN.
Lt. Donny Shaw warns that the number is still active at this time.
The Madison County Sheriff’s Office says that this is a scam and you are asked not to call the number provided.
