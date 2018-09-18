Growth committee recommends building 2 new Madison city schools

MADISON, AL (WAFF) - It looks like a few new schools are in the plans for Madison City Schools.
Superintendent Robby Parker said the number of students has doubled within the past 20 years and the growth isn’t sustainable at this rate.
So the Madison City Growth Impact Committee is recommending building two new schools.
The school board states this needs to happen within five years.
“The growth from those subdivisions that will come online will require us to have at least one elementary and one middle school in the next couple of years," said school board president Renae Bartlett.
Parker will to share his strategic plan at the 20th anniversary celebration at James Clemens High School. It will take place at the school from 6-8 p.m. Tuesday.
