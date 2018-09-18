Construction moving forward on ballpark for Rocket City Trash Pandas

"We awarded the base bid to meet the criteria that we talked about for our citizens in keeping this at $46 million. What we'll be able to do now is start the process on Thursday in working with Hoar, the folks who won the bid, and being able to work with Ballcorps to see if there's anything we want to add in and that we both agree on what we want to take out so it's a great start to seeing this venue pop up out of the ground," explained Madison Mayor Paul Finley.