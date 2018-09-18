Colbert County crew featured in new reality show

MUSCLE SHOALS, AL (WAFF/TIMES DAILY) - A new reality show debuting Tuesday night will show you what it takes to build the “Fastest Cars in the Dirty South”.
The show follows seven men in Colbert County as they build, salvage and race cars all across north Alabama and southern Tennessee.
It features Eric Malone, Mike Smith, Britt Berryhill, Jamie Wayne, Kenny Baker, Bayne Hearn, and Brant Arnold.
The show can be seen on Velocity. You can find it on your cable or satellite provider, and learn more about the network by clicking here.
Our news partners at the Times Daily went to the guys' garage on State Street in Muscle Shoals. You can read more about that in today’s paper, or by clicking here.
Copyright 2018 WAFF. All rights reserved.