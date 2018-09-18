Cherokee High School undergoes soft lockdown

COLBERT COUNTY, AL (WAFF) - Cherokee High School temporarily went under a soft lockdown on Tuesday after shell casings were found at the school.
The principal says that the casings were found in a hallway at 10:30 a.m. and the school went under lockdown at that time while law enforcement conducted a search, according to Colbert County Superintendent Dr. Gale Satchel.
The school has since lifted the lockdown. No other items were found in the search.
Officials still do not know where the shell casings came from.
