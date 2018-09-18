‘Best-of-the-best’ K-9 teams from across U.S. test skills in the Rocket City

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - The best police K-9 teams from all over the country are vying for top honors in Huntsville.
K-9s and their handlers are being put to the test in many different ways during the competition. The Huntsville Police Department was selected to host the big event.
The 2018 United States Police Canine Association’s National Field Trials are happening this week. On Tuesday, the teams showed off their obedience skills near the U.S. Space & Rocket Center.
“Cities all over the country bid for this competition to come their city and several years ago, we put in a bid for it with Mayor Battle and won the opportunity to bring these trials to Huntsville. We have 87 of the top regional competitors across the country,” explained Huntsville Police Chief Mark McMurray.
The K-9 teams are being tested in agility, obedience, criminal apprehension and finding hidden objects and suspects.
Jason Brodt, the national president of United States Police Canine Association and head trainer of St. Paul, MN Police Department’s K-9 unit, is competing and said the trials are the organization’s pinnacle event.
“You’re going to see the best of the best throughout the United States compete here. They have to qualify in the regions to get here,” Brodt stated. " It’s a big sense of pride for the handlers and the agencies to come away from here and know that their dogs stack up against the best of the best particularly when they go back to the communities they serve.
According to Chief McMurray, there are four dogs competing for Huntsville against some of the best teams like Minneapolis, Miami, and New York City.
“They’re being graded on how well the dog stays exactly to their side. He’s allowed one command for every moment. The judges, each one you see here has more than 15 years in experience in training, certifying and judging dogs,” the chief said.
The week long event culminates in a big award ceremony Thursday night with a free demonstration for the public, featuring the K-9 teams' abilities. It will include a lights and sirens police vehicle procession.
“It’ll be a great show by some of the best dogs in the country. Come on out. It won’t cost you anything. Bring your kids. Leave your pets at home. Let us bring the dogs,” the chief added.
Doors will open at 6 p.m at Milton Frank Stadium Thursday night for the K-9 demonstration and awards ceremony. All 87 competitors will be there. The event is free and open to the public.
“I think we’ll entertain you and support what these officers are doing not only in Huntsville, but for agencies all over the country. There’s 2400 dogs in the USPCA and these are some of top in the nation,” Chief McMurray said.
