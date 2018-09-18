Areas of Patchy Fog this Morning, Heat Returns With the Mid-90s

Friday looks like our best chance at rain with storms moving in during the middle of the day. Humidity starts to climb as we move into the weekend as well. There will be some small rain chances through the weekend as well, but Friday looks to be our best shot. Saturday is the first day of Fall, with the Equinox at 8:54 p.m. but the above average warmth looks to last through, at least, the middle of next week. 90-degree temperatures will likely last through at least Saturday.