Areas of patchy fog this morning, heat returns with the mid-90s

It is another above normal start to the day out there today with temperatures into the mid to upper 60s and a few spots into the low 70s.
For perspective, our average is 62° so some spots are nearly 10-degrees above normal this morning. Sadly, this looks to be the case nearly every day this week. Clouds cleared out overnight last night and we should see a lot of sunshine out there this afternoon. Temperatures will respond by climbing into the mid 90s, anywhere from 91° to 95°. The heat index could get as high as 98° in some spots. That heat will be even higher as we move into Wednesday and Thursday with temperatures into the mid-90s.
Friday looks like our best chance at rain with storms moving in during the middle of the day. Humidity starts to climb as we move into the weekend as well. There will be some small rain chances through the weekend as well, but Friday looks to be our best shot. Saturday is the first day of Fall, with the Equinox at 8:54 p.m. but the above average warmth looks to last through, at least, the middle of next week. 90-degree temperatures will likely last through at least Saturday.
