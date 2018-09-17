VOTE NOW: Play of the Week

Voting ends Wednesday at noon

Week 3: Play of the Week Nominees
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff | September 17, 2018 at 6:54 AM CDT - Updated September 17 at 8:08 AM

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - Voting is now open for our Week 3 edition of Play of the Week.

  • Fort Payne beat Mae Jemison on a Hail Mary to secure an improbable last-second comeback. 
  • Hartselle defeated Muscle Shoals with a pair of late-game touchdowns, including a tipped pass for a catch.
  • Athens outlasted Decatur with a 29-27 victory thanks to a big touchdown pass

The winning school will be awarded $500 courtesy First Family Mortgage. Voting is open until noon Wednesday.

The winner will be announced on WAFF 48 News at 6 on Wednesday and on the WAFF 48 Friday Night Fever Facebook page.

