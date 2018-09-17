Suspect in custody after threat involving Pisgah High School

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - A suspect is in custody after a threat was made on social media involving Pisgah High School.
The school posted on its Facebook page Sunday night that a parent notified the school of a threat made on social media. The school announced it would be under heightened security measures on Monday.
Two hours later the school posted an update stating that a suspect was in custody.
The nature of the threat, or the identity of the suspect, has not been released at this time.
WAFF 48 News is reaching out to the school and the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office for more information.
