Passing Clouds this Afternoon with More of the Above Average Warmth

Happy Monday! We are slightly cooler out there this morning, but temperatures are still into the upper 60s for most of us which is 5 to 7 warmer than normal. No issues with fog this morning due to a brisk northwest wind and the stronger gusts are expected once again this afternoon. Wind gusts could be up to 15 mph this afternoon from the northwest. As remnants of Florence continue to move north we could see some more cloud cover across the Valley, especially in northeast Alabama. With that cloud cover we could see some more isolated to scattered showers and storms. Keep the umbrella handy today, but not everyone will see the rain. This will dry up overnight and we will clear back out for Tuesday.