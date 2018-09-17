$55 million budget approved for Florence schools

FLORENCE, AL (WAFF) - A budget of $55.2 million has been approved by the Florence School Board.
This budget is an increase from the previous year, according to our news partners at the Times Daily.
Teachers will begin receiving raises with this month’s paycheck.
“That appropriation makes a huge difference for us,” said Assistant Superintendent/Chief Schools Financial Officer Connie Wallace. “We use this funding from the city to provide so many extra offerings. With our focus on the fine arts and advanced placement courses, this allows us to keep growing in those areas.”
Wallace also says that expenditures for the new Florence Middle School are wrapping up.
