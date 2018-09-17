'Mattress Mack' visits Decatur

DECATUR, AL (WAFF) - A Hurricane Hero from Texas brought a message about helping your neighbors to Decatur on Thursday.
You might remember Jim McIngvale, or ‘Mattress Mack’. He opened his Houston furniture stores to victims of Hurricane Harvey and sent his delivery trucks out to rescue stranded victims, He spoke to a packed house at the Decatur Country Club.
“There is nothing more important that unity and community. The great thing about Hurricane Harvey is that we forget about right wing and left wing and we cared about people. That’s what we should all do all the time.” said McIngvale.
‘Mattress Mack’ also has a connection to North Alabama. His mother was born and raised in Florence.
Copyright 2018 WAFF. All rights reserved.