Jackson County Sheriff’s Officials Investigating Homicide After Body Found In A Hole

WOODVILLE, AL (WAFF) - Jackson County sheriff’s officials are investigating a homicide they believe stems from a missing person in Madison county. Sheriff’s officials say they got their information from another law enforcement agency that the body was in Woodville.
Sheriff’s officials say that led them Friday to execute search warrants at this home and two campers on County Road 86. Sheriff Chuck Phillips says they began their investigation earlier in the week when they received information from a law enforcement agency that there was a homicide in the Woodville area.
Sheriff Phillips says two suspects are now in custody on unrelated charges.
But it was during that search they found the body across the street from the home in a hole in a wooded area. “The body is at forensics at this time and an autopsy is being performed. We have not got a positive ID but we feel sure that it is a person missing or reported missing out of Huntsville,” says Sheriff Phillips.
Sheriff Phillips says he hopes there will be formal charges by the end of the week.
