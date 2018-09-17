“In God We Trust” to be displayed on schools in Cullman County

CULLMAN COUNTY, AL (WAFF) - The words “In God We Trust” will soon be plastered on school buildings in Cullman County.
This decision comes after the Alabama Legislature voted to allow the motto’s use on schools, courthouses and other public property.
Cullman County Schools Superintendent Shane Barnette says that it’s important for students to know the nation’s history.
Officials with ACLU of Alabama say the school board’s actions could make people of a different faith, or who are not religious, “feel alienated.”
