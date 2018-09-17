Decatur leaders discuss city’s growth potential

DECATUR, AL (WAFF) - If a city wants to grow, it’s important to have apartments and homes for people to live in. In Decatur it’s been more than a decade since an apartment complex has been built. WAFF 48 News talked with city leaders who are focusing on moving dirt and working with developers.
More than 55,000 people call Decatur home, but city leaders want to see that number go up.
"We think we have the best value whenever it comes to the Tennessee Valley. Decatur is the place to be," said Mayor Tab Bowling.
But housing can be hard to find and the City Council is aware of the problem.
"We have definitely heard a need for more residential area, not specific to apartments, but just more residential in general. We haven't really had a big boom of rooftops in several years," said City Council President Paige Bibbee.
Meetings are taking place with developers, and there are several areas in Decatur companies are looking at.
"We also have the new development on Lotus Road across the street from the Austin High School that is always ready for development as well," said Bibbee.
Leaders in Decatur say there is a lot the city has to offer and they’re pretty sure once you know about some of the highlights and some of the big things going on, more people will want to live in Decatur. And they have a plan to spread the word.
“We have a $200,000 branding effort in our plan. We have a wonderful city. We need to tell our story. We need a little help doing that,” said Bowling.
“There is so much expansion in north Alabama in general. We feel that Decatur is a wonderful place to live and maybe work elsewhere, but come here and live here, so we are looking to offer up more opportunities,” said Bibbee.
