2 in custody in Huntsville Budget Inn murder investigation

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - Huntsville police have issued warrants for the arrests of two suspects in a murder that happened in July at the Budget Inn on University Drive.
The warrants were issued for suspects in connection to the murder of 40-year-old Ryan Baker. They have been issued for 23-year-old Atimothy Devonte Pullen and 27-year-old Shaquan Laray Horton, who have both been seen as complicit in the murder, according to police.
Horton’s warrant was served on Monday as he was booked into the Madison County Jail.
Pullen is being held at the Lincoln County, TN Jail on unrelated charges. He’s expected to be transferred to Huntsville soon.
Copyright 2018 WAFF. All rights reserved.