Burglary convict from Limestone County missing from work release

FOLEY, AL (WAFF) - A man serving a 15 year sentence for 2005 burglary committed in Limestone County has escaped from his work release job in south Alabama, according to state prison officials.
38 year old Gregory Keth McCluskey was last seen around 9:10 p.m. on Sunday night in Foley.
Local law enforcement got the bulletin about McCluskey overnight. If you know anything about his disappearance, call your local police or sheriff’s department of the Alabama Dept. of Corrections at 1-800-831-8825.
