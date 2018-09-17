Body found off Sparkman Drive in Huntsville, police investigating

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - Huntsville Police investigators are going on the scene where a body was found late Sunday night.
The incident happened at the West Lake Apartment complex off Sparkman Drive.
The initial 911 call went out around 10:25 p.m. WAFF 48 crews on the scene see one body and crime scene investigators logging possible evidence nearby.
The body is that of an unidentified black male, according to police.
We’re expecting additional information from investigators shortly. We will update this story as new details come in, and bring you the latest information on WAFF 48 News Today starting at 4:30 a.m. Monday morning.
