Baron announces new institute coming to the Tennessee Valley

(WAFF) - Plans for a new institute focused on weather and safety challenges for transportation were announced on Monday.
The institute, announced by Bob Baron, the CEO and Founder of Baron Services, will reportedly work to inform Alabama residents of road and water conditions in times of rough weather.
“The Tennessee Valley and the State of Alabama uniquely experiences a broad range of weather events and contains terrain that extends from subtropical seashores to mountains along with navigable waterways, seaways, highways, and airways.” said Baron of the announcement.
Plans are being made to expand Alabama’s Safety-Net, which is the weather services donated to the state in 2012 by Baron Services.
The institute will develop strategies for educational outreach, including working with student scientists.
A permanent located for the institute has not yet been announced.
