AP Top 25: Alabama remains on top, Auburn stumbles

(WAFF) - It was a crazy weekend in college football, with LSU winning in the final 3 seconds and Alabama blowing out Ole Miss.
It was not a pretty game for the Rebels.
The AP Top 25 shows Alabama remaining at No. 1 after winning 62-7 over Ole Miss.
Georgia Bulldogs jump up one spot from No. 3 to No. 2 after blowing out Middle Tennessee 49-7.
LSU jumps up six spots from No. 12 to No. 6 over their 22-21 win against Auburn. Auburn falls from No. 7 to No. 9.
Mississippi State goes from 16 to 14 and Texas A&M jump in to the top 25 at No. 22 after they beat UL-Monroe, making that six SEC teams in the Top 25.
Copyright 2018 WAFF. All rights reserved.