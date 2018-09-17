Alabama Baptist “Strike Team” deployed, more on standby for NC

Source: Madison Baptist Association (McGalliard, Mason)
By Mason McGalliard | September 17, 2018 at 3:34 PM CDT - Updated September 17 at 3:34 PM

MADISON, AL (WAFF) - A Baptist team from Madison has sent more than a dozen people to North Carolina to help with Florence relief efforts and they are preparing to send more.

Dr. Carl Ratcliffe, the Assistant Coordinator for the Madison Baptist Association, says their group deployed two strike teams Monday morning, consisting of more than a dozen people who will stay one week.

The teams are headed to Hope Mills, North Carolina, just south of Fort Bragg.

The first wave of people is taking a mass feeding station that will reportedly feed 30,000 people a day.

Cape Fear has reportedly received 63 feet of rain.

A second team plans to leave Tuesday morning at 6:30 from the Madison Baptist Association on Whitesburg Drive. This group will primarily be those who do mass cooking.

