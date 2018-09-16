Trail of Tears passes through Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - Thousands of bikers geared into Madison County this morning as a part of the 25th annual Trail of Tears motorcycle ride.
WAFF spoke to a biker gang this morning who gets together every year, just for this event.
With nearly 2,000 miles and tens of thousands of riders, this ride starts in Cherokee, North Carolina and passes through Arkansas and Oklahoma.
“We started off on Thursday and we’ll finish up by Tuesday.” said Rod Wheeler.
“We have a group of eleven riders, we do this every year.” commented Dennis Smith.
Dennis Smith and his crew have been hitting the road for the Trail of Tears ride for the past decade.
“It’s a brotherhood, sisterhood, it’s just good friendship. We have a good time.” said Dennis Smith. He and his wife live just outside of Charleston, South Carolina, which is now feeling the wrath of Florence.
“We come to kinda take our mind off the hurricane, and spend time with family.” said Barbara Smith.
Although the Smiths do this ride every year, this time, they had no choice but to leave their home.
In a time of panic on the East Coast, they remain optimistic and are just going with the ride.
