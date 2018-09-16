More Heat & Humidity, Storms Due to Florence This Afternoon

Happy Sunday! We are in for another warm and humid day out there today as temperatures are staying into the low 70s this morning. Overall it does look like it will be another hot afternoon for most of us, especially for those who live in the Shoals and west of I-65. Temperatures today should be back into the low 90s for most spots, but those east of I 65 could stay into the upper 80s because of some cloud cover and even a few showers from the remnants of Florence. Wind could be a bit breezy once again today. Gusts of 10 to 20 mph from the north are likely today. Where we see some showers and storms we could stay into the mid to upper 80s, but if we see sunshine expect that feels like temperature to be back near 100°.
The impacts of Florence should only be throughout the area today and possibly on Monday. The only thing we should see on Monday will be breezy winds as well as some patchy clouds cover. Otherwise more heat and humidity on the way to start your week with temperatures back into the low 90s through Thursday. Overall it looks like a dry week on the way, but as we look ahead towards next weekend when you have a chance it will rain and even a little bit of a cool down. Next Saturday is the first of Fall, with the Equinox at 8:54 p.m.
Meteorologist Brandon Spinner
