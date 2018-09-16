College Football Week 3: Alabama, Auburn, Alabama A&M Highlights

(WAFF) -
ALABAMA CRIMSON TIDE
In the first play for the Rebels, Jordan Ta’Amu finds D.K. Metcalf for the 75-yard Ole Miss touchdown. Rebels struck first and lead Alabama 7-0, but that’s the only lead Ole Miss would see.
In the first possession for the Tide, Damien Harris takes the rock and rumbles 43 yards in for the Alabama touchdown, just one minute after Ole Miss scored.
When the Tide got the ball again, Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa delivered a strike to Jerry Jeudy to the tune of a 79-yard Alabama touchdown.
Alabama was just getting started. On the next drive, Najee Harris gets in on the scoring action.
The Tide completely dominated Ole Miss 62-7.
AUBURN TIGERS
In Jordan-Hare, we take another look at how Auburn lost by one point.
In the second play of the game, Jarrett Stidham picked off by Grant Delpit. He was all over the place. Delpit would also force a fumble.
The officials missed on the next possession, but the interception led to a Clyde Edward Helaire touchdown out of the Wildcat 7-0 LSU.
The Tigers extended their lead to 10-0, but Auburn scored two 2nd quarters touchdowns to take the lead 14-10 at the break.
In the first possession of the second half, LSU gambled on fourth down with a fake punt from the Auburn 45 and the incomplete jump-pass over the head of Foster Moreau gives Auburn a short field for its first drive of the 3rd quarter.
Stidham fired a touchdown pass to Darius Slayton, giving Auburn a double-digit lead 21-10.
In the fourth quarter, Burrow came through with a 71-yard scoring pass with the game on the line to Derrick Dillon, his first catch of the seaso, cutting the lead to 21-19.
Burros gets the first down to Stephen Sullivan moving close to field-goal range.
It all came down to the final three seconds when grad transfer kicker Cole Tracy, who’s dead-solid perfect on the 42-yard field goal as time expires, 22-21.
ALABAMA A&M
Over in Cincinnati, the Bulldogs faced the Bearcats.
In the first quarter, Aqueel Glass ran pass option, throwing it to Isaiah Bailey. Bailey doesn’t get too far.
Glass later completes it to Bailey and he’ll run out of bounds. Later in the first, Glass to Bailey but the Bearcat defense was all over him
This time, Cincinnati’s hand the ball off to Tavion Thomas and he pushes his way through the Bulldogs defense, sliding his way into the end-zone, touchdown Bearcats.
Hayden Moore later handed it off to Michael Warren and he just walked into the end-zone.
Cincinnati cruised past Alabama A&M tonight, with a final score of 63-.
Copyright 2018 WAFF. All rights reserved.