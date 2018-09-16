Auburn suffers 22-21 loss to LSU

AUBURN, AL (WAFF) - The game didn’t even start right for Auburn. It didn’t finish well either and in the middle: a ton of inconsistent play.
Auburn let LSU hang around and the Bayou Bengals proceeded to kick a 42-yard field goal to walk out of Jordan Hare stadium 3-0.
“Took a halftime lead we were close to giving ourselves some distance to put the game the away, we didnt make the play to do that, and um, getting a first down in the fourth quarter, getting a couple of those right there. I think we missed a field goal in that 4th quarter too. We had opportunities and we didn’t seize the moment, and that’s what’s disappointing.” said Auburn Head Coach Gus Malzahn.
“We had the entire game in front of us and just let it go for whatever reason. That’s the good thing about this team, we got great people on this team, great leaders, and we’re gonna find a way to bounce back for sure.” said Jarrett Stidham.
Questionable pass interference calls on LSU’s final drive will be talked about. What should be talked about third down conversion. LSU came into the game dead last in 3rd down conversions, Today The Tigers converted 8, Auburn only concerted 4.
“You always wanna put yourself ahead, three and out, three and out, lets get out. But sometimes it doesn’t go your way and you gotta keep playing the next play. Just like coach said, just keep playing the next play, just keep playing the next play, sooner or later something’s gonna give.” said Marlon Davidson.
Still, there is a-lot of football ahead of the Tigers, but this one stings, especially after leading LSU for the second straight year in the second half.
“I mean this feeling sucks. So when you get to feel this feeling all night you get to walk in next week. I’ll think about it tonight, I’ll watch it tonight, and tomorrow we’ll go into a new week.” said Derrick Brown.
That new week is in seven days against Arkansas. It’ll be just what the football doctor ordered since the Razorbacks just dropped to 1-2 After getting blown out by North Texas.
Even with Auburn certain to win their next two games, what could have been on Saturday September 15th could possibly come back to haunt the Tigers when it matters most late in the season.
