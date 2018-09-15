Plenty of Heat & Humidity Today, Florence Impacts Tomorrow

Happy Saturday! We are halfway through September, but it feels more like late July as temperatures are above normal into the low 70s across most of the Valley this morning. Fog shouldn’t be an issue like Friday morning because wind will be a bit breezier from the north at 4 to 8 mph. This afternoon will be even breezier as gusts of wind could reach 20 mph. The heat will be on this afternoon again as temperatures look to be back into the mid 90s for nearly everyone. We’ll stay sunny too with a few passing clouds rolling in and out of the Valley. The feels-like temperature will be back near 100° if not much higher. While today will be dry, there is a chance at some light showers Sunday as Florence pushes farther west. Wind gusts will be high due to Florence as well, near 20 to 25 mph. More showers and wind possible on Monday.
Hurricane Florence hasn’t moved far while we were sleeping. The center of the storm is still in east central South Carolina near Myrtle Beach. One of the only changes is that it is now Tropical Storm Florence. Florence will continue to pummel the Carolinas with rainfall, but as it progresses to the west, its impacts on us will be minimal. Outside of a few showers or storms in northeast Alabama on Sunday and some gusty winds for most of the Valley, we will miss most of the storm.
Meteorologist Brandon Spinner
