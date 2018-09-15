Investigation ongoing following incident at Lincoln County, TN jail

LINCOLN COUNTY, AL (WAFF) - Authorities are investigating following an incident at the Lincoln County Jail in Tennessee.
The Lincoln County Sheriff says that the incident involved one of the inmates.
Following the incident, the investigation was turned over to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI).
Details on this incident are still few. WAFF has reached out to TBI as we are working to learn more. We will update this story with more information as it becomes available.
Copyright 2018 WAFF. All rights reserved.