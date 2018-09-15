Huntsville robbery and shooting

The incident occurred just north of University Drive.

By WAFF 48 Digital Staff | September 15, 2018 at 6:26 AM CDT - Updated September 15 at 6:26 AM

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - Huntsville Police are investigating an early morning robbery and shooting.

Reports say the incidents occurred on Marie Avenue-just north of University Drive.

A 36-year-old man was approached by a suspect who demanded money. When the victim refused, the suspect shot him in the leg.

Then, the victim gave the suspect his wallet with a large amount of money

Police have not made any arrests yet. WAFF48 will have more information as this story develops.

