Huntsville robbery and shooting

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - Huntsville Police are investigating an early morning robbery and shooting.
Reports say the incidents occurred on Marie Avenue-just north of University Drive.
A 36-year-old man was approached by a suspect who demanded money. When the victim refused, the suspect shot him in the leg.
Then, the victim gave the suspect his wallet with a large amount of money
Police have not made any arrests yet. WAFF48 will have more information as this story develops.
