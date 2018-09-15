48 Fever: High school football scores and highlights

Hartselle came from behind to beat Muscle Shoals in Week 3
By Carl Prather and Paloma Villicana | September 14, 2018 at 10:41 PM CDT - Updated September 14 at 11:09 PM

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - WAFF 48 is your source for high school football scores and highlights.

Week 3: Play of the Week Nominees

A Fort Payne hail mary, an Athens touchdown pass and a Hartselle tip-for-catch are your three Play of the Week nominees. Voting is now open and the winning school gets $500 courtesy of First Family Mortgage.

Friday, September 14

  • Hayden vs Russellville [RECAP]
  • Hartselle vs Muscle Shoals [RECAP]
  • Fyffe vs Collinsville [RECAP]
  • Fairview vs St. John Paul II [RECAP]
  • Decatur vs Athens [RECAP]
  • Huntsville vs James Clemens [RECAP]
  • Grissom vs Sparkman [RECAP]
  • North Jackson vs DAR [RECAP]
  • Brindlee Mountain vs Geraldine [RECAP]
  • Alexandria vs Boaz [RECAP]

