A fatal car accident has claimed the life of a Toney woman

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) -A two-vehicle crash at 3:15 p.m. Friday, September 15, has claimed the life of Toney woman.
Patricia Traynor Price, 81, was killed when 2014 Toyota Highlander collided with a 2013 Volvo tractor trailer. Price was pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver of the Volvo was not injured and did remain at the scene. The crash occurred on U.S. 231 five miles north of Huntsville.
Nothing further is available as Alabama State Troopers continue to investigate.
