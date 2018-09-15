Elkmont police arrest suspect from high speed chase Friday

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - An Elkmont man was arrested Friday after leading a Limestone County Sheriff’s investigator on a high-speed pursuit that ended when he crashed at the corner of McKee Road and Concord Road. Investigators found counterfeit money matching that from other recent cases, drugs, and a pistol in the vehicle.
Jordan Sneath, 24, is charged with Drug Trafficking, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Illegal Possession of Marijuana 1st Degree, Carrying a Concealed Weapon Without Permit, Possession of a Forged Instrument 1st Degree (2 counts), Attempting to Elude, and Resisting Arrest. He is currently held in the Limestone County Jail.
Bond has not been set on the Drug Trafficking charge at this time; bond on the remaining charges is $20,500.
Investigator Caleb Durden attempted to stop the vehicle on Wooley Springs Road in northeastern Limestone County. The suspect led Durden on a high-speed pursuit to Highway 251 south, then east on McKee Road until he lost control and ran into a road sign.
Investigators found counterfeit bills that matched the production identifiers of several other recent counterfeit cases (all of which Durden is investigating). They also found about two ounces of “ice” methamphetamine, some Subutex pills, and marijuana.
Investigators are working to determine the connection between Sneath and the other counterfeiting suspects.
