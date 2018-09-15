Disability job fair coming to Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - Alabama is hosting a job fair for people with disabilities.
Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey’s office announced that the second annual Governor’s Job Fair for People with Disabilities will be held Oct. 25 at the Von Braun Center in Huntsville.
The event will coincide with National Disability Awareness Month.
Alabama Department of Labor Secretary Fitzgerald Washington said the state is hosting the fair for a second time after the success of last year’s event. The governor’s office said more than 1,100 job-seekers and nearly 100 employers attended the first job fair held in Birmingham last year.
Job-seekers and employers are encouraged to pre-register online. You can do so by clicking here.
The job fair is free for employers and job-seekers and is open to the public. The event will last from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Copyright 2018 WAFF. All rights reserved.