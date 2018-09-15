Body located in Woodville, authorities investigating

WOODVILLE, AL (WAFF) - Authorities in Jackson County are investigating after a body was found in the Woodville area.
The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office says that members of their office, as well as the Scottsboro Police Department and the Madison County Sheriff’s Office Crime Scene Unit, executed search warrants at a residence and two campers located on County Road 86.
The search was being conducted as part of a missing persons investigation.
Investigators reportedly found human remains buried in a hole in a wooded area near the search location. They believed foul play was suspected early into the investigation.
Officers report that the body was that of a white male, but it has not yet been positively identified. The body is being sent to the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences for autopsy.
Multiple suspects have been identified and officers anticipate charges in the near future.
