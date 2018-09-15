Arrest made in ‘road rage’ shooting of Shoals 911 dispatcher

FLORENCE, AL (WAFF) - Florence police have arrested a suspect in connection to a July incident they’re calling a “road rage” shooting.
Desmond Andre Edwards, 21, was taken into custody Friday afternoon. He is charged with first-degree assault and firing into an occupied vehicle.
[READ MORE: Manhunt continues in Florence ‘road rage’ shooting]
Police say on July 4, the victim was a passenger in a car traveling on Chisholm Road when someone in a Chevrolet Cruze confronted them at the Cox Creek Parkway traffic light. According to police, the victim’s car continued on Chisholm Road while the Cruze continued driving aggressively toward them.
Officers said when they got to Malone Circle, Edwards got out of the Cruze and started shooting at the other car. The car was hit several times and a passenger was shot in the neck.
The victim is a 911 dispatcher in Colbert County, She was stabilized at the hospital after the shooting.
Her boyfriend was driving. He was not injured.
Copyright 2018 WAFF. All rights reserved.