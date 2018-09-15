Alabama hopes to continue dominance in toughest test to date

By Brandon Miller | September 14, 2018 at 8:27 PM CDT - Updated September 15 at 5:47 AM

OXFORD, MS (WBRC) - Alabama is still waiting for its first test of the 2018 season.

The Crimson Tide enter Saturday’s game against Ole Miss having outscored its opponents this season by a combined score of 108-21.

Ole Miss has had success against Alabama recently. The Rebels won back-to-back contests against Alabama in 2014 and 2015. However, since then Alabama has realigned its superiority in the series, including winning last year’s contest 66-3.

