TVA working to maintain lake levels after Hurricane Florence makes landfall

GUNTERSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - The TVA is working to keep Lake Guntersville safe as Tropical Storm Florence pounds the east coast. They already have crews on the ground in North Carolina to help restore power.
Here, it’s about managing the lake levels to prevent flooding. “Water hundreds of miles away where it’s raining could affect lake levels right here in Guntersville,” says TVA Spokesman Scott Fiedler. That’s why the flood gates at Guntersville and the rest of the TVA dams are wide open, moving water out in anticipation of a lot of water coming in. Levels are now much higher behind the dam than they usually are this time of the year because of the open gates.
TVA officials warn you to be cautious on and around the lake during and immediately after this event. “Lake levels are coming up and down so if you’ve got property or a boat, make sure you check those ties because this lake is going up and down because we need to manage the water to ensure that there isn’t flooding and to keep people safe,” says Fiedler.
TVA is also helping out on the ground in the hurrican zone. 80 large transmission crews are already in Hickory, North Carolina. They are helping restore power in storm affected areas. “They’re going to take care of any kind of damage that occurs with the transmission towers and that frees up Duke Energy to get down to the local level and take care of things at your house,” says Fiedler.
Fiedler says those crews remain on standby in North Carolina waiting for the go ahead to restore power.
Copyright 2018 WAFF. All rights reserved.