State audit claims former Marshall County circuit clerk bookkeeper mishandled more than $200,000

GUNTERSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - A former Marshall County circuit clerk bookkeeper is being asked to repay more than $200,000 dollars that’s unaccounted for. A state audit shows Chrissy Camacho Rudeseal didn’t show up for an August hearing to explain why the money shouldn’t be paid back.
The audit also says the report is going to the Attorney General’s office for collection.The money in question is supposed to be for court costs, fines, and other revenues of the court.
Circuit clerk Cheryl Pierce says the misappropriation of funds was located after Rudeseal left as bookkeeper. Pierce says she then notified both the auditors and the district attorney’s office.
Rudeseal had no comment.
