Reward increased in brutal 2012 Athens stabbing

ATHENS, AL (WAFF) - The reward for information in an unsolved Athens murder is now double.
Police want to heat things up in the investigation and hope it will finally lead them to whoever was responsible.
Lt. Chris Slaton and the Athens Police Department have never stopped searching for Sharon Wellington’s killer. Nearly six years ago, the 32-year-old was found dead. She had been stabbed multiple times in her apartment. The hunt for a suspect has turned cold.
“We’ve had many leads and tips and information since it happened that we followed up on, but it has been a while since we received new information,” Lt. Slaton said.
Wellington was very religious and an involved member at Southside Church of Christ in Rogersville. She moved to Athens from South Carolina and had only been in North Alabama for about a year before she was brutally killed, the crime at the Elmwood Apartments stunning the community and those who knew her.
Athens police and the Limestone County District Attorney asked the governor to increase the reward in the case from $5,000 to $10,000 and the request was granted.
“It gives us an opportunity for us to get it back out in the limelight and let the public see it again and get it on their mind. Maybe if someone does have information, they will decide to come forward with it,” Slaton stated.
The hope is that the beefed up reward will generate some new leads. Athens PD knows someone knows something about what happened.
“This is the only unsolved murder that we’ve ever had at the Athens Police Department and it does weigh on my mind constantly, along with the other investigators and administration, that this killer hasn’t been brought to justice yet,” Lt. Slaton added.
Do you have a key piece of information? Call Athens Police as they continue to fight for justice for Sharon Wellington.
“The reward is being offered and will be given to someone if we are able to make an arrest and convict someone of this crime. They will receive $10,000,” Slaton said.
