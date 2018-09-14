Red Cross, SERVPRO crews hit the road to help hurricane victims

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - In north Alabama, folks are stepping up in some very big ways to participate in Hurricane Florence disaster relief.
Multiple crews are hitting the road to do what they can to help storm victims.
Herbert Cleveland Sr. loaded up lots of supplies as part of a crew of Red Cross volunteers leaving out from Huntsville. The North Alabama chapter is deploying to areas impacted by the hurricane.
Cleveland has always supported the Red Cross and likes how they give back and help the community.
This past February, he started as a volunteer. He works as a disaster action team member and he responds locally to fires and other emergencies. Volunteers also have the ability to sign up for natural disasters, and Cleveland, a retiree and empty nester, made himself available.
Cleveland and another volunteer will head to Macon, Georgia first and then they’ll receive their assignment.
“From that point, it will be decided what our roles will be in the disaster response,” he explained. “We may be serving food from the vehicle, which is primarily designed for serving food. I may work a logistics role where I load and unload vehicles. I may work as a caseworker where I interview people affected by the disaster.”
For him, connecting with those in need means the most.
“To see the appreciation by those who receive our help is very rewarding,” Cleveland added. “Maybe give them some comfort and the right direction to proceed in and give them a hug. That's what I hope to get out of this and hope to give to them.”
The volunteers will be gone for two weeks.
In Athens, a team from SERVPRO of Limestone and Lawrence Counties/SERVPRO of Decatur packed up to head out this weekend.
“We’re just getting loaded up to help out with the Hurricane disaster relief in North Carolina and South Carolina,” said owner Jordan Hendon. “We have seven or eight people that are packing several trailers and trucks, lots of equipment, and we’re headed probably to the North Carolina coast.”
SERVPRO has a storm team and once the local franchises in the area get inundated with leads, they call in resources from out of state to help with relief efforts.
“We don’t know yet exactly yet where we’ll be stationed. We’ll know more once the storm has passed through. Wherever they need us is where we’ll be going,” Hendon explained.
SERVPRO crews go into homes and businesses and remove wet materials and they have state-of-the art drying equipment to get everything dried out so hurricane victims don’t have any problems with mold or mildew or any of the contaminants from the flood waters.
They expect to be gone three to four weeks.
“We travel for most of the storms that come into the U.S.- hurricanes, floods, wildfires out in California. We’re grateful for the opportunity to help those in need and get those folks back on track,” Hendon added.
The North Alabama Chapter of the Red Cross has been getting a number of inquiries about volunteering to help with hurricane relief. Training is needed first and they're offering local training sessions this Monday.
Anyone interested in learning how to serve as a Red Cross volunteer can attend a Learn and Serve session at various locations around North Alabama. On Monday Sept 17th from 1-3 pm, you can talk to a Red Cross representative at a location in Lawrence, Morgan, Madison, Jackson and Etowah County.
All training required for volunteers is free.
Lawrence County- EMA, 555 Walnut St., Moulton, AL
Morgan County- Red Cross Chapter, 400 14th St. SE Suite D, Decatur, AL.
Madison County- Red Cross Chapter, 1101 Washington Street, Huntsville, AL
Jackson County- TBD
Etowah County- Red Cross Chapter, 600 Broad Street, Gadsden, AL
