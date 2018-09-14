Limestone County authorities stop vehicle following pursuit, find counterfeit cash

LIMESTONE COUNTY, AL (WAFF) - The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office has taken a suspect into custody following a high-speed pursuit.
An investigator with the sheriff’s office reportedly attempted to stop the vehicle before being led on a pursuit until the suspect wrecked on McKee Road.
Authorities report that counterfeit cash was found inside the vehicle matching other recent cases.
The identity of the suspect in the pursuit has not been revealed.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Copyright 2018 WAFF. All rights reserved.