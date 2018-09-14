Hurricane Florence makes landfall + North Alabama experiences summer weather

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - Hurricane Florence has made landfall on the Carolina coast.
Heavy rains, strong winds, and high surf and storm surges have already brought power outages and flooding to the East Coast. It will only get worse over the next 24 to 48 hours.
This slow-moving storm will move southwest along the East Coast possibly making landfall a few times as it could jog back over water. It will take a couple days to move inland to put as it does that’s when we could see the effects here in the Tennessee Valley.
As for the Tennessee Valley, another warm and humid start to the day today and as we move on into the afternoon we are expecting more heat and humidity.
High temperatures today should reach the mid-90s with a feels-like temperature near 100° to 105°.
Some clouds will build during the afternoon and we could see a very isolated showers northwestern Alabama, but overall, we should stay dry today.
Overall a dryer pattern as we move on into the weekend. A chance at some light showers Sunday as Florence pushes farther west but we will mainly stay breezy Saturday and Sunday.
More showers possible on Monday.
Copyright 2018 WAFF. All rights reserved.