Huntsville police warn of potential travel impacts ahead of Trail of Tears

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - Huntsville police want you to know about some potential impacts on travel during the Trail of Tears on Saturday.
Police say that the westbound I-565 entrance ramps will be closed beginning on Saturday through the city and Madison County between 9 a.m. and 10 a.m. The ramp will be opened back up as the convoy of motorcyclists progresses.
The ride will begin in Huntsville from the east along Highway 72 and continue along I-565 to Exit 3 and stop at Polaris Industries on Greenbrier Road for two hours for lunch, leaving at 12:30. They then will take Greenbrier back to the access road to Mooresville Road to Highway 72 east of Athens and continue west on Highway 72.
Police say that all entrance ramps traveling westbound on I-565 will be closed for the safety of the riders.
Multiple police departments from across the Tennessee Valley will be assisting Alabama State Troopers with coordinating the ride.
Copyright 2018 WAFF. All rights reserved.