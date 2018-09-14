Fire in North Madison County

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - First responders responded to a house fire in northern Madison County early this morning around 3:30 a.m.
The home on Walker Lane was “fully involved”when Hazel Green and Moore’s Mill Volunteer Fire Departments arrived on the scene.
It is reported that four people live in the house, but only three people were in the home when the fire broke out.
One woman was transported to Huntsville Hospital for minor burns, but she is expected to be ok. The other two individuals did not suffer any injuries.
The cause of the fire is unknown at this time, but first responders have reason to believe an electrical issue ignited the flames.
